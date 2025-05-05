iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,779 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

