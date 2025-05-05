Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $58.87 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $58,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DGRO opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.