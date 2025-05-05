Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

