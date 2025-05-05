Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 581,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

