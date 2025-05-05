Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of TECB stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56.

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

