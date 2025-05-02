Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,485 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BOND stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

