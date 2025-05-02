Visualize Group LP Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Visualize Group LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 6.1% of Visualize Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Visualize Group LP owned 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $175.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

