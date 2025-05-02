Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

