monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of monday.com worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDY opened at $277.13 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $179.02 and a one year high of $342.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.88, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

