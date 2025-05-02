Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

