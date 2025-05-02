MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. MoneyLion accounts for 4.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $21,933,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,801.56. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,075.20. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,052. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94.

Several research firms have commented on ML. B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.