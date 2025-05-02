Bienville Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $159.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,060. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.