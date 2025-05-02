Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.