Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

