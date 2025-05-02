Keel Point LLC Has $805,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $478.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.96 and a 200-day moving average of $488.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

