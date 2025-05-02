Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

