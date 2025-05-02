Top Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 1st

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, QUALCOMM, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, and Carvana are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.33. 49,103,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,483,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $915.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.58.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 114,548,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,153,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,040,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746,671. The firm has a market cap of $898.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.21 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.67.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,397,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $998.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $715.32 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $963.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $957.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 7,359,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,224,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $11.42 on Thursday, hitting $255.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $292.84.

