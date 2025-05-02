West Paces Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

