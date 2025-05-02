Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

