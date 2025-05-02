PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Boosted by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in PPL by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

