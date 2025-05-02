DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 3.3 %

DG stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.