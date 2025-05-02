West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

