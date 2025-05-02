Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

