13D Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

13D Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 6.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

SWX stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

