Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 928.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $197.33 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.