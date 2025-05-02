West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.