Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

