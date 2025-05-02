West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $21,133,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

