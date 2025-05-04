Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

