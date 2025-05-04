AlTi Global Inc. Sells 15,549 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

