BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 72,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,723,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 788,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after buying an additional 230,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

