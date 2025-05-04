BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 30,400 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $39,446,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE ANET opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

