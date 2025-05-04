Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,189,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,263,100 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Broadcom worth $6,306,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.51 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.