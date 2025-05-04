BNP Paribas Purchases 18,190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 735.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,577,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $510,537,000 after buying an additional 185,014 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $287.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average of $325.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock valued at $155,887,459. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.