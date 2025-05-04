Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,377,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,199 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,622,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. AmeriServ Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 167,560 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

