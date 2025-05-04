Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 8,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

