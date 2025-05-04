Accredited Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,041.00.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NOW opened at $977.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.