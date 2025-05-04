Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.46.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

