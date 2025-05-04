Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 51,704 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,704 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $359.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

