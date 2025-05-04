Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $2.89 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,485,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $398.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.85 and a 200 day moving average of $528.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $393.11 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

