Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $345.27 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

