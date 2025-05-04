AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

