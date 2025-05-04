Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,421,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

