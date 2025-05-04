Accredited Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

