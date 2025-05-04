Benchstone Capital Management LP Makes New $20.24 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

