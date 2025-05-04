Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

