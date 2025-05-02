Allegheny Financial Group Purchases 362 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $383.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

