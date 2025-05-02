Wahed Invest LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 585.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $958.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

