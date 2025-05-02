West Paces Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NYSE FND opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

