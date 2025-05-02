Almitas Capital LLC Buys Shares of 64,498 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

